King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says
Posted February 5, 2024 1:09 pm.
Last Updated February 5, 2024 1:12 pm.
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says.
The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.
It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
The Associated Press