King Charles III has cancer and is receiving treatment, Buckingham Palace says

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 1:09 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 1:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital procedure for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the cancer is not...

breaking

3m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

42m ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

2h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team got underway in a London, Ont., court on Monday morning and was quickly adjourned until late April after a short...

updated

2h ago

