Man in his 60s dead in 2 vehicle Hamilton crash

A man in his 60s has died and two men in their 20s were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street East and James Street South.

When emergency crews arrived they found a gravely injured man in his 60s in a grey, four-door vehicle.

“Despite immediate lifesaving measures, the individual was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased,” a police release states.

Two men in their 20s were in the other vehicle. Both were taken to hospital and remain in non life-threatening condition.

At this point it’s unclear what caused the fatal collision. An investigation is ongoing.