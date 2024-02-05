Man stabbed during altercation in Scarborough, 1 in custody

A man was stabbed and injured during an altercation in Scarborough on Monday, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of two people fighting.

One man was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, and a weapon was recovered.

A police spokesperson says the fight happened inside a building near Kennedy Road and Village Green Square.