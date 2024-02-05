Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has ‘wrinkles’ to get system in place

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 5, 2024 1:56 pm.

Metrolinx’s CEO Phil Verster declined to give an opening date but revealed what work still needs to be to open the Eglinton LRT.

In an update alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Verster said they are making good progress on the systems integration tests.

“The progress is going systematically good. System integration test, which is the most important, was at around 15 per cent in November, it’s now, last week, at 28 per cent.”

Verster also cited the reopening of the Yonge and Eglinton intersection and the physical construction of the roadwork being significantly completed as progress ahead of opening.

He added that he is worried about signaling and the train control system. “[It] needs a couple of software releases to iron out, let’s call it wrinkles that will get the system to the right place.”

Metrolinx still has not been able to provide a firm date for opening and Verster reiterated his intention to withhold announcing a date until three months prior to the new line being operational.

“We are all hard at work to bring this program to a close and we won’t guess beforehand. We’ve got a good understanding. We are working really closely with our colleagues and the TTC have been extremely constructive, collaborative and helpful to get us there. The most important thing is we’re making systematic progress. I will not open the service up if it’s not safe and reliable.”

Related:

Construction on the 19-kilometre, 25-station light rail transit line began under the previous Ontario Liberal government in 2011 and it was supposed to be finished by 2020.

Verster had previously said that the COVID-19 pandemic was one of many factors that led to the years-long delays on top of design, legal and technical issues, calling the Eglinton Crosstown “one of the most complex transit projects” in North America.

“We’ll make sure the system works well, works to our satisfaction. The TTC crews are familiar with the trains and everyone’s having to roll it out and then we’ll open it.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

54m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

2h ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

3h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team got underway in a London, Ont., court on Monday morning and was quickly adjourned until late April after a short...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

54m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

2h ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

3h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team got underway in a London, Ont., court on Monday morning and was quickly adjourned until late April after a short...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court

More information on allegations of sexual assault involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is expected to be made public.

21h ago

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:24
Historic day in Northern Ireland
Historic day in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has named its first nationalist leader. Caryn Ceolin with what the appointment means for the prospect of a united Ireland and why the moment is mostly symbolic.

2:07
Once-in-a-lifetime NHL All-Star red carpet experience
Once-in-a-lifetime NHL All-Star red carpet experience

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with members of the Hockey 4 Youth organization about their NHL All-Star Red Carpet experience provided by Rogers, the parent company of CityNews.
1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
More Videos