Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has ‘wrinkles’ to get system in place

Metrolinx’s CEO Phil Verster declined to give an opening date but revealed what work still needs to be to open the Eglinton LRT.

In an update alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Verster said they are making good progress on the systems integration tests.

“The progress is going systematically good. System integration test, which is the most important, was at around 15 per cent in November, it’s now, last week, at 28 per cent.”

Verster also cited the reopening of the Yonge and Eglinton intersection and the physical construction of the roadwork being significantly completed as progress ahead of opening.

He added that he is worried about signaling and the train control system. “[It] needs a couple of software releases to iron out, let’s call it wrinkles that will get the system to the right place.”

Metrolinx still has not been able to provide a firm date for opening and Verster reiterated his intention to withhold announcing a date until three months prior to the new line being operational.

“We are all hard at work to bring this program to a close and we won’t guess beforehand. We’ve got a good understanding. We are working really closely with our colleagues and the TTC have been extremely constructive, collaborative and helpful to get us there. The most important thing is we’re making systematic progress. I will not open the service up if it’s not safe and reliable.”

Construction on the 19-kilometre, 25-station light rail transit line began under the previous Ontario Liberal government in 2011 and it was supposed to be finished by 2020.

Verster had previously said that the COVID-19 pandemic was one of many factors that led to the years-long delays on top of design, legal and technical issues, calling the Eglinton Crosstown “one of the most complex transit projects” in North America.

“We’ll make sure the system works well, works to our satisfaction. The TTC crews are familiar with the trains and everyone’s having to roll it out and then we’ll open it.”