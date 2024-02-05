MUST-WATCH: Larry David and spies galore!

There’s tons of spies sneaking their way into the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But could that top spot go to the latest project from Childish Gambino, or perhaps Larry David? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Where to watch: Prime Video

First up this week, how about a little romantic espionage?

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is a new series based on the 2005 film of the same name. Instead of starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, this new show stars Donald Glover (from Atlanta) and Maya Erskine (from PEN15). The two are spies who are paired up together and given an undercover mission in which they have to pretend to be a married couple. But as the mission becomes deadlier, they find themselves actually growing close with each other. This show also features Alexander Skarsgård (from Succession), Sarah Paulson (from Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip), and John Turturro (from the Batman).

You can watch this show on Prime Video now!

Clone High (Season 2)

Where to watch: Crave

Next up, let’s go back to high school!

The second season of the revival of Clone High is out now! For those who don’t know, this is a show about a high school whose student population is made up entirely of clones of famous historical figures such as Abe Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte from MacGruber), Gandhi (voiced by Michael McDonald from MadTV), and Joan of Arc (voiced by Nicole Sullivan from the King of Queens). When we last left the students of Clone High, many of the students were starting to separate from Joan after she tried to kill them all and she now finds herself in a new clique. This show also stars Mitra Jouhari (from Three Busy Debras), Christa Miller (from Cougar Town), and Ayo Edebiri (from the Bear).

You can watch this show on Crave now!

Argylle

Where to watch: Cinemas

Next up, it’s time to figure out who the real Agent Argylle is!

Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena in Argylle, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Argylle is a new film directed by Matthew Vaughan (the director behind X-Men: First Class and Kingsman: The Secret Service). This film is about an espionage author (played by Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World) who is famous for her Argylle series. One day while travelling, she finds some spies trying to kill her and another one (played by Sam Rockwell from Seven Psychopaths) who saves her. He reveals that her novels can eerily predict the real-life adventures of spies, and he’s going to help her find the real Agent Argylle. This film also stars Samuel L. Jackson (from Django Unchained), Henry Cavill (from Man of Steel) and Catherine O’Hara (from Schitt’s Creek).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

Orion and the Dark

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up, it’s time for a kids film!

Orion and the Dark is an animated film that’s actually written by Charlie Kaufman (the screenwriter and director behind esoteric films like Adaptation, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). It stars Jacob Tremblay (from Room) as a young boy who is terrified of the dark. But one night, the personification of the dark (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser from Richard Jewell) comes to him and promises him that he can help get over his fear of the dark. This film also stars Angela Bassett (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Natasia Demetriou (from What We Do In The Shadows), and Nat Faxon (from Our Flag Means Death).

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12)

Where to watch: Crave

Last but not least, everyone’s favourite and least favourite curmudgeon is back!

Larry David (one of the co-creators of Seinfeld) is back for the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm! When we last left Larry, he was involved in a city council vote regarding fences following a failed burglary (it makes sense in context). And now he’s back going to funerals of associates, hitting people with golf balls, and dreaming of what he’d be like with a pair of breasts. Pretty stereotypical Larry. This show also features many appearances from actors playing themselves, including Ted Danson (from the Good Place), Wanda Sykes (from the Upshaws), and Richard Lewis (from Anything but Love).

You can watch the first episode of this show on Crave now, with other episodes coming out weekly!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Expats – Prime Video

9. True Detective: Night Country – Crave

8. I.S.S. – Cinemas

7. Orion and the Dark – Netflix

6. Argylle – Cinemas

5. Griselda – Netflix

4. Clone High (Season 2) – Crave

3. Masters of the Air – Apple TV+

2. Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Prime Video

1. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12) – Crave