Officials tout Super Bowl plans to crimp counterfeiting, ground drones, curb human trafficking

By Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 9:17 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 9:26 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amid warnings about counterfeit goods, human trafficking and illegal drones at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, federal, state and local security officials said Monday they’re preparing for a busy week in the air, at airports, at Allegiant Stadium and in merchandise shops as crowds arrive for the NFL championship game.

Representatives from agencies including Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration — accompanied by a bomb-sniffing beagle named Ozzie — briefed the media at Harry Reid International Airport about their plans to counter such illegal activity.

The officials displayed a table piled high with knockoff sports memorabilia including jerseys, T-shirts, caps, beanies and a sparkling silver replica of the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy.

“The merchandise you see on display today is nothing compared to the millions of fake goods that criminals will try to sell online, on the street and through other unauthorized sources,” said Cheryl Davies, lead Super Bowl field coordinator for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Our message is clear: Don’t buy this stuff.”

“We have collectively surged resources in the months leading up to the Super Bowl to identify and target individuals illegally importing counterfeit goods into the United States,” said Christopher Miller, Homeland Security Investigations agent in charge in Las Vegas.

Investigators seized nearly $1 million worth of counterfeit merchandise from four locations just during the last weekend, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said after the briefing. He declined to provide details, saying investigations were continuing.

The air around Allegiant Stadium next Sunday has been designated by the Federal Aviation Administration as a “no drone zone.” Takeover signals and jammers will be used if necessary, said Karen Burke, TSA Nevada security director.

Commercial air operations at nearby Harry Reid Airport are not expected to be affected. But Davies said customs agency Blackhawk and A-star helicopters will be aloft to protect airspace and enforce no-fly zones.

Ralph Lepore, an airport administrator with the Clark County Department of Aviation, focused on efforts to stem human trafficking, which he said was neither new nor exclusive to big events.

“We’re reminding all our employees, partners and guests to be alert and act if they see something suspicious,” he said. “It’s extremely important.”

Burke noted that TSA officers were trained to spot human trafficking and that extra agents will be added to handle record post-game crowds expected to top more than 100,000 passengers a day early next week at Harry Reid airport. She promised that every lane of every airport security checkpoint will be open nonstop for 48 hours after the Super Bowl ends.

Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

3h ago

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

3h ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

3h ago

Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities
Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities

Concerns about work on the Ontario Line are ramping up along with the start of construction through different communities. Meanwhile, Metrolinx has provided its first update to the city on what it plans...

3h ago

Top Stories

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

3h ago

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

3h ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

3h ago

Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities
Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities

Concerns about work on the Ontario Line are ramping up along with the start of construction through different communities. Meanwhile, Metrolinx has provided its first update to the city on what it plans...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

4h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

4h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

9h ago

3:26
Ontario launching 'One Fare' between GTA transit agencies
Ontario launching 'One Fare' between GTA transit agencies

Beginning February 26, transit riders will only have to pay once as they transfer for free between the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit. Richard Southern reports.

9h ago

1:00
'Buddy, you gotta get a new story': Ford faces ServiceOntario questions
'Buddy, you gotta get a new story': Ford faces ServiceOntario questions

CityNews reporter Richard Southern questions Ontario Premier Doug Ford about how much he knew about a deal to give Staples $1.75 million to retrofit some stores to host ServiceOntario locations.

5h ago

More Videos