Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 5, 2024 9:22 am.

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30 a.m.

Peel police tell CityNews a worker fell down a hole that is approximately 14 feet deep.

The worker’s injuries are not yet known but police say he is conscious and breathing. The rescue is expected to take some time.

Dundas is closed in both directions between Hurontario and Confederation Parkway.

