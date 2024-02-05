Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong is acquitted of financial crimes related to 2015 merger

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, center, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. A Seoul court acquitted Lee of financial crimes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Jiwon Song, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 1:18 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 1:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court on Monday acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong of financial crimes involving a contentious merger between Samsung affiliates in 2015 that tightened his grip over South Korea’s biggest company.

The ruling by the Seoul Central District Court could ease the legal troubles surrounding the Samsung heir less than two years after he was pardoned of a separate conviction of bribery in a corruption scandal that toppled a previous South Korean government.

The court said the prosecution failed to sufficiently prove the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was unlawfully conducted with an aim to strengthen Lee’s control over Samsung Electronics.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year jail term for Lee, who was accused of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would appeal. Lee had denied wrongdoing in the current case, describing the 2015 merger as “normal business activity.”

Lee, 56, did not answer questions from reporters as left the court. You Jin Kim, Lee’s lawyer, praised the court for confirming that the merger was legal.

Lee, a third-generation corporate heir who was officially appointed as the chairman of Samsung Electronics in October 2022, has led the Samsung group of companies since 2014, when his late father, former chairman Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack.

Lee Jae-yong served 18 months in prison after being convicted in 2017 over separate bribery charges related to the 2015 deal. He was originally sentenced for five years in prison for offering 8.6 billion won ($6.4 million) worth of bribes to then-President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for the 2015 merger, which was key to strengthening his control over the Samsung business empire and solidifying the father-to-son leadership succession.

Lee was released on parole in 2021 and pardoned by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in August 2022, in moves that extended a history of leniency toward major white-collar crime in South Korea and preferential treatment for convicted tycoons.

Some shareholders had opposed the 2015 merger, saying that it unfairly benefited the Lee family while hurting minority shareholders. There was also public anger over how the national pension fund’s stake in Samsung C&T, the merged entity, fell by an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars, after Park had pressured the National Pension Service to support the deal.

Park and her confidante were also convicted in the scandal and enraged South Koreans staged massive protests for months demanding an end to the shady ties between business and politics. The demonstrations eventually led to Park’s ouster from office.

Lee has been navigating one of his toughest stretches as the leader of one of the world’s largest makers of computer chips and smartphones, with Russia’s war on Ukraine and other geopolitical turmoil hurting the world economy and deflating technology spending.

The company last week reported an annual 34% decline in operating profit for October-December quarter as sluggish demands for its TVs and other consumer electronics products offset hard-won gains from a slowly revering memory chip market.

___

AP writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to the story.

Jiwon Song, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. She began her speech by thanking her producer...

2h ago

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

FIFA partially fleshed out the road map for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, revealing Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games with the U.S. staging the remaining 78. With 45 countries yet to qualify...

5h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

5h ago

Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court
Spotlight on London, Ont. as world junior hockey sex assault case goes to court

TORONTO — The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada’s 2018 world...

4h ago

