Service has been restored to east Arkansas town that went without water for more than 2 weeks

FILE - Phillips County employees fill gallon jugs as other employees distribute water for people without water Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Helena, Ark. The Arkansas Department of Health, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, lifted the boil order for Helena-West Helena, a day after service had been restored to the town, located about 52 miles (84 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tenn., located along the Mississippi River. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 6:21 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 6:56 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Water is again flowing in an Arkansas town that was without service for more than two weeks after below freezing temperatures hit the state, but officials say much work remains to be done to avoid another shortage to the aging local system.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday lifted the boil order for Helena-West Helena, a day after service had been restored to the town, located located about 52 miles (84 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tennessee, located along the Mississippi River.

“At this time, we have water restored to all customers,” said Chris Harris, deputy director of the Arkansas Rural Water Association, which had been working on the response to the outage.

The outage had affected 1,400 people and was the second in the past year for the town, which ran out of water last summer. The latest outage forced residents to line up for bottled water, fill up jugs or take showers at a truck brought in by the state.

The outages affected one of two water systems for Helena-West Helena, which was two separate cities until 2006. One of the wells serving the system failed during recent winter weather, under pressure from leaks and dripping pipes.

Workers were able to fix leaks in the system, but the failed well must be replaced and other improvements made to avoid falling back into the same position later.

“We are still in what I consider to be an emergency situation and we will be in an emergency situation in my opinion and the opinion of others…until the new well is built and in service,” said John Edwards, former state lawmaker and executive director of an industrial park who the mayor tapped to assist in responding to the crisis.

Helena-West Helena Mayor Christopher Franklin on Monday announced the city had hired a new superintendent to run the city’s water system.

Edwards said local officials are working on finding funding to address the millions of dollars in repairs needed to build a new well, rehabilitate the existing ones and make other refurbishments to the system in the coming months.

The city has set aside $1 million from the sale of a hospital building for the water system improvements, and the state has issued two $100,000 emergency loans to the city since last year’s crisis.

Edwards said he and the mayor will ask the city’s council to approve seeking up to $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development program for the new well and another $150,000 to assist replacing broken water lines.

Edwards said city leaders also plan to have a roundtable later this month to learn more about other potential sources for funding for repairs.

“We’ve got to start looking ahead for options that will provide a really long term solution to the problems that we face,” he said.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

35m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

8m ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

35m ago

Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities
Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities

Concerns about work on the Ontario Line are ramping up along with the start of construction through different communities. Meanwhile, Metrolinx has provided its first update to the city on what it plans...

38m ago

Top Stories

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

35m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

8m ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

35m ago

Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities
Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities

Concerns about work on the Ontario Line are ramping up along with the start of construction through different communities. Meanwhile, Metrolinx has provided its first update to the city on what it plans...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

1h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

6h ago

3:26
Ontario launching 'One Fare' between GTA transit agencies
Ontario launching 'One Fare' between GTA transit agencies

Beginning February 26, transit riders will only have to pay once as they transfer for free between the TTC and several transit agencies in the GTA including GO Transit. Richard Southern reports.

6h ago

1:00
'Buddy, you gotta get a new story': Ford faces ServiceOntario questions
'Buddy, you gotta get a new story': Ford faces ServiceOntario questions

CityNews reporter Richard Southern questions Ontario Premier Doug Ford about how much he knew about a deal to give Staples $1.75 million to retrofit some stores to host ServiceOntario locations.

2h ago

2:45
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court

More information on allegations of sexual assault involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is expected to be made public.

More Videos