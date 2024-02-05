Sexual assault trial for Haydn Edmundson, former military leader, begins in Ottawa

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 9:42 am.

OTTAWA — The military’s former head of human resources is on trial for sexual assault in Ottawa this week.

Vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson has pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent acts and one count of sexual assault in an incident that allegedly happened in 1991.

He stepped down as head of military personnel command in March 2021 after CBC reported that a former Armed Forces member accused him of rape.

The allegation dates back more than 30 years, when Edmundson and the complainant were deployed together on a navy ship.

The woman who made the complaint is expected to testify in an Ottawa court today.

Edmundson was one of several high-profile military members accused of sexual misconduct in early 2021, kicking off a crisis that led to an external investigation of the Armed Forces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

