S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 226.23 points at 20,858.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 394.06 points at 38,260.36. The S&P 500 index was down 29.61 points at 4,929.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 103.37 points at 15,525.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.33 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was down 39 cents at US$71.89 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.06 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$18.00 at US$2,035.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$3.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

36m ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case adjourned until April 30

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team got underway in a London, Ont., court on Monday morning and was quickly adjourned until late April after a short...

updated

31m ago

Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash
Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash

Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement...

10m ago

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

59m ago

