Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested

Whitby
A police officer is seen in this image at Whitby GO Station on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Photo: DRPS/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 5, 2024 10:44 pm.

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a robbery at Whitby GO Station on Monday night, Durham Regional Police said.

Officers were called to the GO Station, located in the Victoria Street East and Brock Street South area, just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

Police located a 17-year-old male who was stabbed and seriously injured. He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

Two alleged suspects were taken into custody. It’s unclear if the victim was involved in the robbery.

Police noted that there was no danger to the public. Train service was not affected.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

1h ago

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

5h ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

4h ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

5h ago

Top Stories

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

1h ago

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

5h ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

4h ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

5h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

5h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

6h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

6h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

11h ago

More Videos