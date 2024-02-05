Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a robbery at Whitby GO Station on Monday night, Durham Regional Police said.

Officers were called to the GO Station, located in the Victoria Street East and Brock Street South area, just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

Police located a 17-year-old male who was stabbed and seriously injured. He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

Two alleged suspects were taken into custody. It’s unclear if the victim was involved in the robbery.

Police noted that there was no danger to the public. Train service was not affected.