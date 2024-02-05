Former Leaf Pierre Engvall scores game-winner as Islanders beat Toronto

Pierre Engvall burned his former team with the game-winner as the New York Islanders knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Monday night.

Engvall’s rebound from in close with 2:02 remaining snapped a 2-2 tie and halted the Maple Leafs’ three-game winning streak before 18,675 at Scotiabank Arena.

The win evened new Islanders head coach Patrick Roy’s record at 2-2-1.

Toronto captain John Tavares tied the game on the power play with 4:48 left in the third period, redirecting a Morgan Rielly shot from the slot.

The Maple Leafs had an excellent opportunity to tie the game in the opening minute of the third period, but Auston Matthews’ shot from close range rang off both posts behind goalie Ilya Sorokin.

Ilya Samsonov made his fourth consecutive start as Toronto outshot the visitors 36-29.

The Islanders began the second period on the power play. But their man advantage went by the wayside when Bo Horvat fought Maple Leafs defender Simon Benoit after he slammed into Mathew Barzal along the sideboards.

Mitch Marner tied the game while four-on-four, taking a rink-wide pass from captain John Tavares to score his 21st.

Auston Matthews picked up the secondary assist on the Marner goal to extend his point streak (seven goals, four assists) to seven games.

Two minutes later, the Islanders regained the lead when 24-year-old rookie Kyle MacLean jumped out of the box (he was serving the extra minor to Horvat) to take a breakaway pass from Cal Clutterbuck.

MacLean is the son of Islanders assistant coach John MacLean. The younger MacLean was born in New Jersey when his father was a Devils sniper. But the son played junior for his father’s hometown team, the Oshawa Generals.

Marner performed alongside Matthews, William Nylander and Rielly on the winning side in the three-on-three event at the NHL all-star weekend in Toronto.

Barzal was a valued member of Team Matthews on Saturday. He showed no signs of an All-Star weekend hangover, snatching a 1-0 lead for the Islanders at 10:31 of the first period.

Barzal slid a short pass to defenceman Mike Reilly. His shot slammed off the post but caromed to Barzal in the slot, who had an empty net to knock in the rebound for his 14th of the season.

The Maple Leafs will host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.