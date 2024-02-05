TPA ads use stark imagery to fight for larger police budget

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 5, 2024 10:06 am.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) has released an ad campaign that uses anxiety-inducing imagery to highlight how slower emergency response times due to budgetary constraints are putting lives at peril.

The social media ads direct users to a website with the headline How Long Can You Afford To Wait alongside a slideshow of frightening images, including a gunpoint carjacking, a child abduction from a playground, a student struck by a vehicle and a night-time home invasion. Each photo is accompanied by the caption “…an officer will be arriving in 22 mins.”

According to the Toronto Police Service, 22 minutes is now the average response time when a citizen of Toronto dials 911 for an emergency.

“If you dial 911, we want to be there. Fast,” the TPA site states. “Since 2010, response times for Toronto Police have increased by 92 per cent to a staggering 22 minutes. When seconds count, help us get there faster.”

The site then links users to a map of the city where they can click on their ward and find the contact information for their city councillor, prompting them to contact their representative and “let them know that safety is your priority.”

The bold ad campaign comes after Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s first proposed budget included a smaller increase to the police budget than the service asked for.

The Toronto Police Service put forward what Police Chief Myron Demkiw called a “modest” 1.7 per cent ($20 million) increase, amounting to a total of $1.186 billion.

But in her first proposed budget, Chow trimmed off $12 million.

Chow objected to the suggestion that it was a “cut.”

“Let me set the record straight,” Chow told reporters. “The Toronto Police are receiving millions of dollars more in the budget. There’s no cuts.”

Addressing the city’s budget committee in late January, Demkiw said the smaller proposed police budget will further imperil public safety, specifically using 911 call response times as an example.

“As response times to emergency 911 calls continue to increase and the service often has no cars available to attend as it stands now, a cut of this magnitude will further degrade our capacity to respond quickly to protect our residents.”

“Our response times to priority one emergency calls is an unprecedented and dangerous high of 22 minutes. I hope you agree that our city’s residents deserve better.”

In an FAQ on the TPA website, it addresses whether the ad campaign is fear-mongering.

“Absolutely not,” the TPA said. “The statistics we are sharing are based on facts and evidence provided by the Toronto Police Service. Ask anyone who has called police for assistance over the last several months; the reality is that people are waiting more than 22 minutes for police to respond to the most urgent of emergencies.

“This is because the demand for police is going up, while the number of officers available to respond is going down. Without money to hire more officers, this gap will continue to grow.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

55m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

3h ago

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

55m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos