Tropical New Brunswick home to Dr. Seuss-like tree from around 350 million years ago

By Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 3:49 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 3:56 pm.

FREDERICTON — An enigmatic fossil uncovered seven years ago in a New Brunswick quarry has been found to reveal an extinct tree with a narrow trunk and a top like a pompom, a remnant from a time before dinosaurs walked the Earth.

A paper published last week in the journal Current Biology opens a window into a world of plants during the Carboniferous period, when New Brunswick was a tropical land within 10 degrees of the equator.

Matt Stimson, one of the authors of the study, who works at the New Brunswick Museum in Saint John, said the plant is from a time of flux when flora and fauna were starting to adapt and diversify on land.

The tree was a “failed experiment of evolution” and didn’t survive, but he said it helps researchers understand the complexity of forests. And finding an intact fossilized tree is unusual, he added.

“This is very rare — and by very rare, only a few have ever been found in … the whole of the fossil record,” he said. “Not just at this time, but anywhere in geological time, where the stem, the branches, the leaves are attached and complete.”

The fossil was found in 2017 in a quarry in Norton, N.B., about 80 kilometres southeast of Fredericton. Before publishing, the researchers had to verify their discovery and make sure the science was accurate and that they had actually found something brand new, he said.

“Ultimately science takes time. Big claims require big proof.”

Stimson said he was doing summer fieldwork with Olivia King, a graduate student at Saint Mary’s University, when they saw a large stone with seeming discoloration, and began to gently excavate around it. The more-than-300-million-year-old fossil preserved in a two-tonne boulder then began to reveal itself — a spiral configuration of leaves attached to a trunk.

The area where the fossil was found would have been a lake bed, sitting on a fault line, back when the tree grew. Stimson said an earthquake tore down the tree and it was buried in layers of sand.

Adrian Park, a co-author of the paper who works at the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, said another unique thing about the fossil is that it was preserved in a 3D-like state.

“Usually, a tree falls over and it gets buried in the mud. That mud compacts into a rock, and then in the process, fossils are just pressed down on a single layer … on a flat surface,” he said. 

“Whereas in this case, the branches actually penetrate through the layers. And the layers themselves are very contorted. … The sand very quickly poured in from the top and preserved it in three dimensions.”

The tree, named Sanfordiacaulis densifolia after the quarry where it was found, had a 16-centimetre soft trunk, stood three metres tall and had a “bottle brush” canopy of 250 leaves, each measuring about 1.75 metres, he said. 

Stimson called it more of a “giant plant” than a tree.

“They were like giant ferns or very odd Dr. Seuss-like trees, very different than anything today,” he said, referring to illustrations by the beloved children’s book author.

“The branches or the leaves come directly off the stem and they are in a spiral pattern coming out horizontally from the tree … in a very dense fashion.”

Stimson said that structure would have allowed the tree to capture as much sunlight as possible after it travelled through the forest’s upper and middle canopies to the ground level where smaller shrubbery type plants of its kind sat.

This plant tells us what the forest was like back then, he said. There are not many fossils of plants from this period on Earth, known as Romer’s gap. Although this plant was a failed experiment, those that have survived are ancestors to the forests today but in a much different form, he added. The club mosses, for instance, he said were up to 30 metres in height during the early Carboniferous period but now measure just a few centimetres.

The Carboniferous period when these trees were found was also a period of transition with swamps teeming with life, including ferns with spores, millipedes and giant, salamander-like creatures that were starting to crawl out of the water, he said.

“These early forests harboured and provided a home for the first amphibians that made the transition from water to land. You certainly wouldn’t want to go swimming in the waters,” Stimson said. “There were giant sea scorpions, very big fish with teeth … millipedes and other types of bugs were starting to crawl on land.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

2h ago

What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries
What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries

LONDON (AP) — The announcement Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health...

29m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

20m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

25m ago

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

2h ago

What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries
What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries

LONDON (AP) — The announcement Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health...

29m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

20m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court

More information on allegations of sexual assault involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is expected to be made public.

23h ago

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
More Videos