UN refugee chief warns Europe of a new influx of Sudanese migrants if Sudan’s conflict continues

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees chief Filippo Grandi speaks with UNHCR staff in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. After a week visit in East Africa, listening to people whose lives have been shattered by Sudan's civil war. "Europe may soon have to deal with a flow of Sudanese migrants if a cease fire deal is not signed between the country's warring factions and relief efforts bolstered". Grandi said. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

By Tom Odula, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 8:12 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Europe may have to deal with a new flow of Sudanese migrants if a cease-fire agreement isn’t signed soon between Sudan’s warring sides and relief efforts aren’t strengthened, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said Monday.

“The Europeans are always so worried about people coming across the Mediterranean. Well, I have a warning for them that if they don’t support more refugees coming out of Sudan, even displaced people inside Sudan, we will see onward movements of people towards Libya, Tunisia and across the Mediterranean,” Filippo Grandi said. ”There is no doubt.”

More than 9 million people are thought to be internally displaced in Sudan, and 1.5 million refugees have fled into neighboring countries in 10 months of clashes between the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary group commanded by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict erupted last April in the capital, Khartoum, and quickly spread to other areas of the country.

Grandi said several countries neighboring Sudan — Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Ethiopia — have their own “fragilities” and will be unable to give refugees enough assistance.

He said refugees will move further toward northern counties like Tunisia, where some have been documented planning to cross to Europe.

“When refugees go out and they don’t receive enough assistance, they go further,” Grandi said.

He said the war in Sudan is becoming fragmented, with a number of militias controlling areas. “Militias have even less hesitation to perpetrate abuse on civilians,” he said, suggesting that it would create even more displacement.

Grandi also said conflicts in places like Sudan, Congo, Afghanistan and Myanmar should not be overlooked during the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

“Gaza is a tragedy, it needs a lot of attention and resources, but it cannot be at the expense of another big crisis like Sudan,” he said.

Grandi spoke a day after visiting Sudan and Ethiopia, which is recovering from a two-year conflict in its northern Tigray region.

The United Nations says at least 12,000 people have been killed in Sudan’s conflict, although local doctors groups say the true toll is far higher.

Dagalo’s paramilitary forces appear to have had the upper hand over the past three months, with their fighters advancing to the east and north across Sudan’s central belt. Both sides have been accused of war crimes by rights groups.

Regional partners in Africa have been trying to mediate an end to the conflict, along with Saudi Arabia and the United States, which facilitated several rounds of unsuccessful, indirect talks between the warring parties. Burhan and Dagalo are yet to meet in person since the conflict began.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tom Odula, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

1h ago

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at Grammys for 4th time, setting new record
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at Grammys for 4th time, setting new record

Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. She began her speech by thanking her producer and friend Jack...

1h ago

SIU investigating downtown crash that sent cyclist to hospital with serious injuries
SIU investigating downtown crash that sent cyclist to hospital with serious injuries

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries and the province's police watchdog is investigating following a crash in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street...

1h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

1h ago

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at Grammys for 4th time, setting new record
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at Grammys for 4th time, setting new record

Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. She began her speech by thanking her producer and friend Jack...

1h ago

SIU investigating downtown crash that sent cyclist to hospital with serious injuries
SIU investigating downtown crash that sent cyclist to hospital with serious injuries

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries and the province's police watchdog is investigating following a crash in downtown Toronto on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street...

1h ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

23h ago

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos