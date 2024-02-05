With 7 matches for the 2026 World Cup, Boston expecting huge economic boost

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 2:26 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Getting the chance to host seven matches for the 2026 World Cup was more than expected and offers a much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s economy, Boston officials said Monday.

FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca and the finale to the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and Giants. Among the seven matches that will be played at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough will be five group stage matches, one match in the round of 32 and a quarterfinal match on July 9, 2026.

Mike Loynd, president of Boston Soccer 26, acknowledged organizers were projecting about five or six matches and no quarterfinal, meaning the final schedule “is a great economic benefit.”

“The later in the tournament, the more eyeballs,” he said. “For us, it’s just a matter of excitement … For us, it’s a perfect schedule. I don’t think FIFA could have done a better job.”

Martha Sheridan, president & CEO of Meet Boston, said “nothing compares” to hosting World Cup matches. Foxborough hosted games at the 1994 World Cup, but Gillette Stadium is a different venue, built near the old Foxboro Stadium. Foxborough also hosted matches during the 1999 and 2003 Women’s World Cup.

Sheridan said a FIFA study projected for a city hosting the World Cup would generate $400 million in spending, adding that the number would have to be adjusted now that the city is set to host seven games.

“Our goal has been for the past four or five years since we were sort of decimated by COVID to really reestablish Boston as a major global destination,” Sheridan told reporters.

“We are well on our way to doing that and this event is going to cement our reputation because I know we are going to do such a great job,” she said. “People will be able to share in this incredible city’s reemergence and renaissance. We cannot wait.”

Sheridan also said the city will benefit from the fact that games will also be played in Philadelphia and New Jersey — allowing fans to travel by train to various venues.

“If you think about the fact that people can come to Boston, stay in a hotel for maybe the whole month and travel back and forth on Amtrak to New York City, Philadelphia and New Jersey and catch games, that’s going to be huge for us,” she said.

Brian Bilello, president of the New England Revolution and chair of the board of Boston Soccer 26, said the tournament will also be a boon to soccer in the region.

“It solidifies our place in the world’s game in the United States,” Bilello said. “It really cements Boston and Massachusetts as one of the cornerstone soccer hotbeds in this country.”

FIFA expanded the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations, increased the number of matches to 104 and announced the 16 sites in 2022. With the additional teams, the length of the tournament will grow from 29 days in the shortened 2022 schedule in Qatar and 32 days for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Seventy-eight of 104 matches will be played in the U.S., with 13 games each in Mexico and Canada, and there as many as six matches a day.

The U.S. team will train in suburban Atlanta ahead of the tournament and open at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, 2026. The Americans play seven days later at Seattle’s Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi on June 25.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

58m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

2h ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

3h ago

Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place
Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place

Metrolinx's CEO Phil Verster declined to give an opening date but revealed what work still needs to be to open the Eglinton LRT. In an update alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Verster said they...

58m ago

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

58m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

2h ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

3h ago

Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place
Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place

Metrolinx's CEO Phil Verster declined to give an opening date but revealed what work still needs to be to open the Eglinton LRT. In an update alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Verster said they...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court

More information on allegations of sexual assault involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is expected to be made public.

21h ago

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:24
Historic day in Northern Ireland
Historic day in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has named its first nationalist leader. Caryn Ceolin with what the appointment means for the prospect of a united Ireland and why the moment is mostly symbolic.

2:07
Once-in-a-lifetime NHL All-Star red carpet experience
Once-in-a-lifetime NHL All-Star red carpet experience

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with members of the Hockey 4 Youth organization about their NHL All-Star Red Carpet experience provided by Rogers, the parent company of CityNews.
1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
More Videos