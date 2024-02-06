Algoma Steel reports net loss of $84.8 million in third quarter, revenues rise

The Essar Steel Algoma plant in Sault Ste. Marie is seen on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 5:49 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 5:56 pm.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported a net loss of $84.8 million in its third quarter, compared with a net loss of $69.8 million a year earlier.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based company says revenue totalled $615.4 million, up from $567.8 million during the same quarter last year.

Diluted losses per share were 78 cents, compared with a loss of 64 cents a year earlier. 

Algoma says it has restored partial coke-making capabilities and completed necessary repairs at its blast furnace after a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant collapsed mid-January. 

CEO Michael Garcia says the company aims to return to full production within the next two weeks, and that the incident is expected to weigh on fourth-quarter profitability. 

Garcia says the results for the third quarter were consistent with the company’s previously disclosed outlook, noting the firm faced headwinds including the remaining impact of the United Auto Workers strike. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ASTL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

1h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

3h ago

Olivia Chow's motion to speed up RapidTO busway proposals passes at Toronto city council
Olivia Chow's motion to speed up RapidTO busway proposals passes at Toronto city council

Mayor Olivia Chow was hoping to put the "rapid" in RapidTO at city council on Tuesday with a new motion aimed at getting more busways built across the city and speeding up the process. The motion, which...

1h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

2h ago

