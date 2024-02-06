At 102 years old, veteran WWII pilot takes to the skies on a delightfully bumpy ride for charity

102-year-old Jack Hemmings AFC flies a Spitfire plane to mark 80th anniversary of the military charity Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) after taking off from iconic Heritage Hanger at London Biggin Hill, England, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. The former RAF Squadron Leader and pioneer of MAF, the world's largest humanitarian air service, aimed to become the oldest Briton to fly in a spitfire. Hemmings, who lives at home in Horam, Sussex, flew in Britain's best-loved Second World War aircraft to raise money for MAF, the charity he co-founded almost 80 years ago. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) PA

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 12:38 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 12:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A former Royal Air Forces pilot has taken to the skies in a Spitfire at 102 years old.

Jack Hemmings, an ex-squadron leader with Britain’s air force, is believed to be the oldest pilot to fly the World War II plane. His 20-minute flight, from an airfield in southern England on Monday, was to raise money for a charity he co-founded nearly 80 years ago.

The veteran — who had never flown a Spitfire before — said it was “absolutely delightful” being back behind the controls, though he said the ride was “very bumpy.”

“To be honest, it felt a bit rusty. Not surprising I am rusty,” he said.

Hemmings was raising funds for Mission Aviation Fellowship, a humanitarian air service he helped launch after WWII alongside D-Day veteran Stuart King. The organization has since grown into a Christian organization that uses planes to deliver relief, medicine and emergency cargo to countries in need.

The flight marked 80 years since the D-Day landings and paid tribute to King, who died in 2020.

Hemmings previously performed aerobatics on his 100th birthday and raised more than 40,000 pounds ($50,000) for the charity.

Barry Hughes, a pilot who accompanied Hemmings in the aircraft, said the veteran had a “natural touch.”

“He didn’t need any instruction really. He just took control, flown us around, made some turnings and basic maneuvers,” Hughes said. “I think he really enjoyed every single moment of the flight.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

41m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

2m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

