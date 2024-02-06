Bipartisan report seeks ways to counter extreme polarization that has created distrust in elections

By Gary Fields, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 6:32 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 6:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extreme partisanship combined with a complicated and highly decentralized voting system have led to a loss of faith in election results among some in the U.S., according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday that calls for greater transparency and steps to make voting easier.

The report noted that even in “normal times” elections are complex in a nation with thousands of voting jurisdictions and where the rules vary widely from state to state, and even between local governments.

“Of course, these are not normal times,” it said, noting that rancor and rhetoric have replaced problem-solving. “Nowhere is this more evident than with the partisan gamesmanship played over the very heart of this great democracy — the way we elect our leaders.”

The report by The Carter Center and the Baker Institute for Public Policy lays out 10 principles for trying to balance equal access to the polls with ensuring the integrity of election results.

Among other things, it recommends election laws that are clear and well-communicated, easy but secure voter registration, regular audits of local voting procedures and transparency in counting the votes.

In part, the report says its recommendations are an attempt to address “a tumultuous period of domestic unrest, one of the most polarized in American history.”

The principles are part of a cooperative effort that began in 2020 between the two institutions. It was inspired by the collaboration between former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and former Republican Secretary of State James A. Baker III in 2005, when they served as co-chairs of the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform.

The two organizations have worked together on other issues, including several conferences on U.S. elections, but the principles released Tuesday are their first to examine the nation’s election system and policies.

David Carroll, director of the Carter Center’s Democracy Program, said the lack of uniformity in election laws and procedures represents “the beauty, the complexity and the challenge” of running elections and guiding public perception in the U.S. The country has some 10,000 voting jurisdictions.

Election integrity has been a concern in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as former President Donald Trump and his allies made false claims of widespread fraud and spread conspiracy theories about voting machines. Recounts, reviews and audits in the battleground states where Trump contested his 2020 loss repeatedly showed that Biden had won. Trump’s former attorney general also acknowledged that there was no widespread voter fraud, and Trump lost dozens of court challenges, including several before judges he appointed.

Carroll said challenging election results and the integrity of the voting process is a relatively new development.

”Extreme polarization really has led, I think, to more questioning of election processes that, ironically, have only improved significantly over the last 25 years,” he said. “So while the doubts have gone up, the processes have actually become tighter and tighter and better and better.”

Mark Jones, a political scientist at Rice University and co-director of the Baker Institute’s Presidential Elections Program, said the majority of states have been making improvements to areas such as voter registration, flexibility in voting and voting technology.

“No state is perfect, nor is our goal to have every state be homogenous,” he said.

The group’s principles are suggestions for making further improvements, he said. If voter photo ID is a requirement, for example, “make sure that everybody who needs one can get one without a great deal of effort or hardship,” Jones said.

The groups also are encouraging states to have votes counted as close to Election Day as possible. Waiting a week — or several weeks — for an outcome undermines confidence in the system, he said.

Amy Cohen, executive director of the National Association of State Election Directors, said she had not seen the recommendations but said election officials are constantly trying to improve. She said there are “thousands” of elections each year and that each one is seen “as an opportunity to iterate and improve and get better.”

Election officials are aware that the length of time it takes to announce results can have an effect on some voters’ trust in the outcome, she said. She noted that the timelines for counting mailed ballots are not directed by election officials but rather set by statutes passed by state legislatures.

“We need to normalize the fact that it just takes longer to tabulate election results accurately,” she said.

In the current environment, she agreed that educating voters about those processes should be a priority.

“Given the proliferation of false information about elections, proactive communication and communication in general has taken on a lot more importance,” she said.

Gary Fields, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

5m ago

Bronte GO Station shut down, evacuated due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station shut down, evacuated due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

18m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

2h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

29m ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

5m ago

Bronte GO Station shut down, evacuated due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station shut down, evacuated due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

18m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

2h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

13h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

13h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

14h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

19h ago

More Videos