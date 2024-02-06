BP earns $3 billion at the end of last year but saw its annual profit fall by half from 2022

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 5:32 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 5:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Oil and natural gas giant BP beat expectations on Tuesday with earnings of $3 billion in the last three months of 2023, bringing last year’s total to half its record 2022 profit as energy prices have fallen since spiking after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

London-based BP reported its underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, was down from $3.3 billion in the previous quarter.

It brought in $13.8 billion for all of last year, a huge drop from the $27.7 billion it earned in 2022, when Russia’s war in Ukraine sent oil and natural gas prices surging. Those prices drove inflation and contributed to a cost-of-living crisis, drawing outrage from consumers facing higher utility bills while energy companies saw explosive growth in their bottom lines.

Energy prices have since fallen as a weak global economy holds back demand for fossil fuels to power cars, planes, factories and more.

Despite the drop in annual earnings, BP kept its dividend steady and said it would buy back $1.75 billion in shares as well as commit to $3.5 billion in additional share buybacks for first half of this year. The company’s stock rose 5.75% in morning trading.

“Looking back, 2023 was a year of strong operational performance with real momentum in delivery right across the business,” CEO Murray Auchincloss said in a statement. “We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company.”

It’s the first earnings report since Auchincloss permanently got the top job last month. A former BP chief financial officer, Auchincloss had served as interim chief executive since Bernard Looney resigned in September after it emerged that Looney had failed to disclose to the board past relationships with company colleagues.

Environmentalists and other groups said energy giants like BP are prioritizing shareholders over fighting climate change.

“It’s clear that BP and other fossil-fuel giants can’t be trusted to drive the green transition: they will always prioritise their shareholders over the needs of the economy and the planet,” said Joseph Evans, researcher at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

34m ago

Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting
Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around 1:25...

11m ago

Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested
Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a robbery at Whitby GO Station on Monday night, Durham Regional Police said. Officers were called to the GO Station, located in the...

7h ago

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

34m ago

Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting
Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around 1:25...

11m ago

Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested
Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a robbery at Whitby GO Station on Monday night, Durham Regional Police said. Officers were called to the GO Station, located in the...

7h ago

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

11h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

11h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

12h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

12h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

17h ago

More Videos