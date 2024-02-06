Charlotte Cardin, Talk, Daniel Caesar: A look at this year’s Juno Award nominees
Posted February 6, 2024 2:37 pm.
Last Updated February 6, 2024 2:42 pm.
The nominees for this year’s Juno Awards were announced Tuesday. A look at the contenders in key categories:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Charlotte Cardin
Daniel Caesar
Lauren Spencer Smith
Shania Twain
Tate McRae
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Arkells
Loud Luxury
Nickelback
The Beaches
Walk off the Earth
SINGLE OF THE YEAR:
“Confetti,” Charlotte Cardin
“Always,” Daniel Caesar
“Pretty Girl Era,” Lu Kala
“A Little Bit Happy,” Talk
“Greedy,” Tate McRae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
“Néo-Romance,” Alexandra Stréliski
“99 Nights,” Charlotte Cardin
“Never Enough,” Daniel Caesar
“Mirror,” Lauren Spencer Smith
“Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees,” Talk
TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE:
Charlotte Cardin
Daniel Caesar
DVBBS
Josh Ross
Karan Aujla
Shubh
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
ThxSoMch
Walk off the Earth
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.
The Canadian Press