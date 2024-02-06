Suspect charged in Nigeria over sextortion of B.C. boy who died: Surrey RCMP

Police in British Columbia say two suspects in Nigeria have been arrested over the sextortion of a B-C boy who died last year. An RCMP patch is seen on a shoulder in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 2:42 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say a suspect in Nigeria has been charged over the sextortion of a boy who died in Metro Vancouver last year.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to the boy’s “sudden” death last February and an investigation determined he had been the victim of “financial sextortion.”

They say police determined last May that suspects in Nigeria had been communicating with the boy.

Police say officers from the Surrey detachment travelled to Lagos last summer, where they worked with local authorities to arrest two men.

They say one was later released, while the other has been charged under Nigerian law with offences including possession and distribution of child pornography, attempted extortion by threats, and money laundering.

RCMP say the 26-year-old man remains in custody awaiting trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

