Disruptions continue as Nova Scotia emerges from under heavy snow

Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says Parks Canada will be sending snow removal equipment and the Canadian Coast Guard is sending helicopters.

Sajjan says organizations including the Red Cross will help with humanitarian work.

John Lohr, Nova Scotia’s minister responsible for emergency management, says the province had already sought help from neighbouring provinces but needed federal aid to maintain public safety.

A state of local emergency that was declared on Sunday in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, which includes Sydney, is set to remain in place for the rest of the week.

Nova Scotia Health says some non-emergency services may be reduced in the Northern and Eastern zones because of heavy snow and poor road conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press