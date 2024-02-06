Energy and base metal stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in the base metal and energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.90 points at 20,953.79 after falling more than 200 points on Monday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.51 points at 38,467.63. The S&P 500 index was up 3.06 points at 4,945.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 16.29 points at 15,581.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.02 cents US compared with 73.93 cents on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up 30 cents at US$73.08 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.02 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$2,052.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.79 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

25m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

42m ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

2h ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

1h ago

