Ex-military leader Edmundson’s accuser continues testimony in sexual assault trial

Haydn Edmundson arrives at court in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The woman who accuses retired vice-admiral Edmundson of sexually assaulting her on a navy ship more than 30 years ago continues her testimony today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 10:04 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 10:12 am.

OTTAWA — The woman who accuses retired vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson of sexually assaulting her on a navy ship more than 30 years ago continues her testimony today.

The complainant, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, testified Monday that Edmundson was a senior officer and she was in a junior rank when they were deployed together in 1991. 

She told the court she had been assigned to wake him for night watch duties, and one night found him naked and completely exposed. 

The woman said that a few days later, Edmundson called her into his sleeping quarters and raped her. 

Edmundson, who stepped down as the head of military personnel in March 2021, has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing. 

His lawyer Brian Greenspan is set to continue cross-examination this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 6, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

