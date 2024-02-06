Canada’s fertility rate is at an all-time low. What should we do about it?

baby
(Photo by Jimmy Conover)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 6, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 8:09 am.

It’s been decades since Canada had its baby boom, and with our fertility rate now at a historic low, we seem to be in the middle of a baby bust. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. So why aren’t Canadians procreating like they used to?

Don Kerr is a demographer who teaches at King’s University College at Western University. He worked at Statistics Canada for over a decade. “You know, many people think of this very low fertility, below replacement fertility, as meaning that we’re on the edge of population decline, sort of an implosion,” says Kerr, “that’s not likely to happen in Canada.”

So what does it really mean to our country that we aren’t having children like we used to?  What’s the impact on the economy? Our society? And what will our future look like?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

1h ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

1h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

1h ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

1h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

14h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

14h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

15h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

15h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

20h ago

More Videos