In the news for Jan. 6: Health Minister hits pause on MAID, Nova Scotia storm cleanup

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

‘Deeper conversation’ on MAID takes time: Holland

Thirteen years ago, in the throes of a major political loss and personal crisis, Mark Holland experienced the darkest period of his life.

Since his return to federal politics, he’s been candid about his suicide attempt, and the mental-health struggle that took him “to the doorstep of my own oblivion.”

Now, as the federal health minister, he is asking Parliament to slow down on his government’s plan to expand access to medically assisted death for people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness.

Cleanup continues in snow-covered Nova Scotia

Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says Parks Canada will be sending snow removal equipment and the Canadian Coast Guard is sending helicopters.

Sajjan says organizations including the Red Cross will help with humanitarian work.

John Lohr, Nova Scotia’s minister responsible for emergency management, says the province had already sought help from neighbouring provinces but needed federal aid to maintain public safety.

King Charles cancer diagnosis

King Charles the Third is being praised for publicly sharing his cancer diagnosis.

Governor General Mary Simon says seeing the monarch acknowledge cancer so openly and publicly will hopefully encourage and motivate those who are struggling with their own treatment.

The lieutenant-governors of both Ontario and Manitoba echoed that praise while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished King Charles a speedy recovery.

Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles’s cancer diagnosis on Monday, noting it was not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

However, the palace offered no further details on what type of cancer the King has been diagnosed with, only to say he started receiving treatment as an outpatient on Monday and would postpone some of his public-facing duties.

Court hears challenge of Ontario panhandling law

An Ontario court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to a panhandling law that advocates say infringes the rights of some of the most vulnerable members of society.

The challenge against the Safe Streets Act is being heard this week in Ontario Superior Court.

It was launched in 2017 by the Fair Change legal clinic against the law that has been in force since 2000.

The law prohibits soliciting in an aggressive manner and soliciting a “captive audience,” including people waiting to use an A-T-M or public transit.

One dead after train collides with vehicle

One person is dead after a train collided with a vehicle in Stony Plain, Alberta.

Parkland RCMP says they received a report of a collision between a train and a vehicle in Stony Plain at 3:56 p.m. local time.

Authorities say the vehicle entered the crossing as a train approached and was then struck.

RCMP have identified the deceased as a 79 year-old resident of Stony Plain.

Juno nominations set to be announced

Canada’s music scene takes the spotlight today as nominees for the Juno Awards are announced.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown musicians are set to reveal the entire slate of contenders at a press event this morning in Toronto.

It’s been a notable year for crossover success with Calgary pop singer Tate McRae landing a global chart hit with “Greedy,” while Toronto band the Beaches found TikTok success with “Blame Brett.”

This year’s Junos will unfold on March 24 in Halifax, with Nelly Furtado as host.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press