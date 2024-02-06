Jam Master Jay’s business partner says he grabbed a gun and sought whoever had killed the rap star

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 8:11 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 8:12 pm.

Rap legend Jam Master Jay lay, mortally wounded, on his studio floor. One of his aides was in pain from a gunshot to the leg. Another was crying and screaming on the floor.

Dashing in from an adjoining room, Randy Allen took in the bloody scene, grabbed a gun and charged outside to seek whoever had done it, he testified Tuesday at a federal murder trial over the October 2002 shooting of the Run-DMC star in the New York borough of Queens.

Allen, who was the DJ’s business partner and childhood friend, told jurors he wanted “to try at least to see who it was.” He didn’t see anyone running from the studio, he said, so he stashed the gun in the wheel well of a parked car and ran to a nearby police station for help.

Allen was the last to testify among five prosecution witnesses who say they were in various parts of the studio when the turntable titan, born Jason Mizell, was killed. But there is more to come in the trial of what has been one of the highest-profile and hardest-to-solve killings in the hip-hop world.

The defendants, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, have pleaded not guilty.

Allen said he was in the studio’s control room and heard two shots in the adjacent lounge area but didn’t see the attacker or attackers.

But he said that in the ensuing days, wounded eyewitness and aide Uriel “Tony” Rincon told him that Jordan fired the gun and Washington was there.

Allen added that Lydia High, who is his sister and was the business manager at Mizell’s record label, told him that Washington ordered her at gunpoint to hit the floor and the shots were fired by a man with a tattooed neck. Jordan has such a tattoo.

Rincon and High both testified likewise earlier in the trial. But neither they nor Allen told investigators initially, or indeed for years, that the eyewitnesses could identify either man. Allen said he had wanted to leave it up to those two to tell, since he hadn’t seen the shooting himself.

“The only person you saw with a gun in hand was you, right?” asked one of Jordan’s lawyers, Mark DeMarco.

Allen said Mizell had been keeping that gun by his side. The witness said he grabbed it “for protection” before running out to look for anyone who might be running away.

Defense attorneys pointed to a signed statement that Allen gave to police hours after the shooting, in which he said he heard three to six shots and saw a heavyset man in a dark jacket going down the building’s stairs after the shooting.

Allen said he didn’t recall saying any of that.

Prosecutors allege that Mizell was killed out of “greed and revenge.” Under their theory, Mizell — known for his anti-drug advocacy with Run-DMC — was arranging to sell a sizeable amount of cocaine in Baltimore, and Washington and Jordan were about to lose out on a piece of the profits.

Christopher Burrell, a neighborhood friend whom Mizell had taken under his wing in the music business, told jurors Tuesday that he overheard the DJ talking in summer 2002 about “setting up Tinard in Baltimore … to sell drugs or whatever.” Tinard is Washington’s nickname.

But an admitted dealer who said he was the Baltimore connection on the deal testified Monday that he had ill will toward Washington and told Mizell there was no deal if Washington was involved.

The defense has not yet had its turn to present evidence.

Attorneys for Washington, 59, have said prosecutors brought a thin and illogical case against a down-and-out drinker who was anything but angry toward the famous friend who supported him.

Jordan, 40, who was Mizell’s godson, has said through his lawyers that he was elsewhere when the shooting happened and has alibi witnesses.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

5h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

6h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

2h ago

Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto
Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto

Two men are facing charges in connection to alleged armed carjackings that were carried out in Toronto hours apart on Monday, police said. Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Manor...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later
'Like a time capsule': Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto mall 40 years later

As a young child, Vanessa Austin used to spend many weekends strolling through one of Canada's busiest malls with her family. It was during one of those visits to Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades...

5h ago

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

6h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

2h ago

Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto
Men charged in separate armed carjackings on same day in Toronto

Two men are facing charges in connection to alleged armed carjackings that were carried out in Toronto hours apart on Monday, police said. Officers were called to the Mount Pleasant Road and Manor...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools
Some teachers reporting higher rates of violence in schools

A number of disturbing incidents at GTA schools is raising concerns about a rise in violence. Faiza Amin speaks with two teacher unions who say things are getting worse.

3h ago

3:26
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern
Violent incidents at Ontario schools sparking concern

Teachers unions are speaking out over what's being described as an alarming rise in violence at schools in the GTA. Faiza Amin reports on an issue that's taking centre stage for educators in Ontario.

5h ago

2:39
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting
Suspects sought in deadly west end shooting

Police are on the hunt for suspects after a shooting near Lansdowne and College left one man dead. Shauna Hunt reports on the investigation.

8h ago

3:01
McDonald's set to focus on affordability
McDonald's set to focus on affordability

The cost of a Big Mac has become a big deal. Plus, a move to ban kids from social media and the early bedtimes of millennials round out the interesting stories chat with Richard Southern and Erica Natividad.
2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 
More Videos