Japan’s Toyota raises its profit outlook after solid earnings helped by a weak yen

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 2:39 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 2:42 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota raised its full fiscal year profit forecast Tuesday after reporting its profit in the October to December quarter nearly doubled from the year before.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s third quarter profit totaled 1.36 trillion yen ($9 billion), up from 727.9 billion yen in the same period in 2022, as Japan’s top automaker recovered from losses suffered when the coronavirus pandemic slammed computer chip production.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Toyota reported a 3.9 trillion yen ($26 billion) profit, more than double what it racked up the previous fiscal year.

A favorable exchange rate also helped the maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and luxury models. A weak yen raises the value of overseas earnings when they are converted into yen. The dollar has been trading at about 148 yen lately, up from 140 yen a year ago.

Quarterly sales rose 23% to 12.04 trillion yen ($81 billion) from 9.75 trillion yen.

Toyota, based in central Japan’s Toyota city, raised its full fiscal year profit forecast to 4.5 trillion yen ($30 billion), from an earlier forecast of 3.95 trillion yen ($27 billion). It earned 2.45 trillion yen in profit in the year that ended in March 2023.

Toyota also raised its full year sales projection to 43.5 trillion yen ($294 billion), from an earlier estimate of 43 trillion yen ($290 billion). It was 37 trillion yen in the previous fiscal year.

Cost cuts, marketing efforts and the currency exchange effects are behind its revision of its forecast, Toyota said.

The company did not raise its vehicle sales forecast for the full fiscal year, instead cutting it to 9.45 million vehicles. Toyota had earlier expected to sell 9.6 million vehicles. Even the lower forecast is better than the previous fiscal year’s sales of 8.8 million vehicles.

The shortage of computer chips has hurt automakers, including Toyota. Production has been suspended recently at Toyota group’s Daihatsu Motor Co., which makes small models, under Japanese government orders after the automaker admitted it had faked safety tests for decades.

No major accidents have been reported in connection with the cheating, but the tests will have to be carried out properly. The scandal began after a whistleblower came forward in April 2023. Daihatsu has apologized and promised sweeping reforms of its corporate culture.

The impact on Toyota sales and profits will be relatively limited because the subsidiary makes up a small fraction of Toyota’s massive global sales and production. But Toyota acknowledged sales for the year will decline in Japan because of Daihatsu’s problems.

The scandal has been a blow to Toyota’s brand image, as similar irregularities have emerged lately at other group companies like Hino and Toyota Industries.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

4h ago

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

8h ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

7h ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

8h ago

Top Stories

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

4h ago

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

8h ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

7h ago

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

8h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

8h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

9h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

9h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

14h ago

More Videos