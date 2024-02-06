Kazakhstan’s president appoints a new prime minister to replace the one he dismissed

In this photo released by Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Office, newly appointed Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addresses the national parliament in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday appointed his chief of staff Olzhas Bektenov, 43, as the country's prime minister. (Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Office via AP) Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Office

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 7:01 am.

Kazakhstan’s president appointed his chief of staff as the new prime minister Tuesday, the day after he dismissed the Central Asian country’s government.

A presidential decree announcing the Cabinet’s resignation Monday didn’t explain the reason for it. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had criticized the ministers last year and blamed the Cabinet for failing to stem inflation and to improve the country’s aging infrastructure.

Tokayev named chief of staff Olzhas Bektenov, 43, to replace Alikhan Smailov as prime minister. The ruling Amanat party nominated Bektenov, who previously led the country’s anti-corruption agency, and the national parliament quickly gave its approval.

Smailov was named prime minister in the wake of violent protests in January 2022 that left 225 people dead. It was the worst unrest since Kazakhstan gained independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

With Tokayev, 70, dominating the nation’s politics, the Cabinet plays mostly a technical role. Key Cabinet members, including defense, interior and foreign ministers, have retained their jobs for now. The president is expected to set priorities for the new Cabinet at a meeting with top officials on Wednesday.

The Associated Press



