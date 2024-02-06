Key moments surrounding the Michigan high school shooting in 2021

Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot, where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School, Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Mich. The mother of a Michigan school shooter is headed to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Prosecutors are trying to pin criminal responsibility on Ethan Crumbley's parents in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021. Jennifer and James Crumbley are not accused of knowing their son planned to kill fellow students. But prosecutors say they were grossly negligent by making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and ignoring his mental health needs. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 2:27 pm.

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have convicted a Michigan school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four students at his school. It is the latest development in the shooting that occurred Nov. 30, 2021, in Oxford, Michigan, just north of Detroit.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the verdict.

Nov. 26, 2021: James Crumbley buys a 9mm Sig Sauer from Acme Shooting Goods in Oxford. His son Ethan, 15 at the time, posts a photo on Instagram of himself holding the semi-automatic handgun, writing: “Just got my new beauty today. SIG SAUER 9mm. Any questions I will answer.” He includes an emoji of a smiling face with heart eyes.

Nov. 27, 2021: Jennifer Crumbley and Ethan take turns shooting the gun at a range. She writes on social media that it is a “mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present.”

Nov. 29, 2021: A teacher sees Ethan, a sophomore at Oxford High, searching online for ammunition with his cellphone during class and reports it. Ethan tells school staff that he and his mother recently went to a shooting range and that shooting sports are a family hobby. School personnel call his mother to notify her but says he’s not in trouble. While exchanging text messages with her son, she writes: “Lol. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.” That night, Ethan Crumbley records a video declaring his plan to kill students.

Nov. 30, 2021: Ethan Crumbley opens fire at Oxford High School, killing four students. Seven others, including a teacher, are wounded. His parents had met with school officials earlier in the day because violent drawings were found on a math paper, but he was not removed from school. Ethan’s backpack was also not searched. A gun in the backpack was used in the attack. The shooter surrenders without a fight.

Dec. 1, 2021: Ethan is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism.

Dec. 3, 2021: James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Authorities cannot find them, and a search is launched.

Dec. 4, 2021: A judge imposes a combined $1 million bond for the parents, hours after police say they were caught hiding in a Detroit art studio with new phones and more than $6,000 in cash. They plead not guilty to the charges.

Dec. 9, 2021: The first lawsuits are filed seeking $100 million each against the Oxford school district, saying the violence could have been prevented.

Jan. 24, 2022: Oxford High School reopens for the first time since the attack, with the school’s principal declaring “we are reclaiming our high school back.”

Oct. 24, 2022: Ethan Crumbley, 16 at the time, pleads guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder.

Dec. 9, 2023: A judge sentences Ethan Crumbley, now 17, to life in prison after listening to hours of gripping anguish from parents and wounded survivors.

Jan. 23, 2024: Jennifer Crumbley stands trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in an unusual effort to pin criminal responsibility on his parents for the deaths.

Feb. 6, 2024: Jurors convict Jennifer Crumbley of four involuntary manslaughter charges, the first time a parent has been prosecuted and found guilty in a mass school shooting committed by their child.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

0m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

1h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store
Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two fires outside a store in Richmond Hill over the weekend, causing around $40,000 in damage. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the...

3h ago

Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters
Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is putting nearly $200 million in new money toward supporting low-income renters and shelters. Ottawa is pouring an additional $99 million...

2h ago

Top Stories

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

0m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

1h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store
Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two fires outside a store in Richmond Hill over the weekend, causing around $40,000 in damage. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the...

3h ago

Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters
Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is putting nearly $200 million in new money toward supporting low-income renters and shelters. Ottawa is pouring an additional $99 million...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

20h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

20h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

21h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

21h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
More Videos