Liberals say Canada-Ukraine trade deal best for democracy, NATO ahead of vote

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks to the media during a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The Liberal government says a vote to modernize Canada's free trade agreement with Ukraine will tests MPs commitment to helping the war-torn country following Russia's invasion nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 11:48 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 11:57 am.

OTTAWA — Federal Liberals say a vote today on a bill modernizing Canada’s free trade agreement with Ukraine will test MPs’ commitment to helping the war-torn country nearly two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

President of the Treasury Board Anita Anand says the objective is also to show other western democracies and NATO allies that Canadians collectively support Ukraine. 

But Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, who just returned from a trip to Ukraine, said this morning that she knows Conservatives will let down Ukrainians by voting against the bill. 

Conservatives have so far opposed the bill in Parliament, saying that’s because the updated deal says both countries will promote carbon pricing, though Ukraine already has a carbon price in place.

Liberals have spent months accusing the Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine and trying to pressure Conservative MPs in Prairie ridings with large Ukrainian diaspora communities to stray from the party line.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says if he wins power, he would provide more weapons to Ukraine and send Canadian natural gas to Europe to decrease reliance on Russian energy. 

Today’s vote comes as new polling from the Angus Reid Institute shows support for Canadian assistance to Ukraine is waning, especially among Conservative voters.

The pollster says among respondents who voted for the Tories in the last federal election, the proportion who say Canada is doing too much to help Ukraine has nearly doubled since May 2022, from 19 to 43 per cent. 

The online survey of 1,617 Canadians was conducted at the end of January. Online polls can’t be assigned a margin of error because they are not considered truly random samples. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

24m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

41m ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

2h ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

24m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

41m ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

2h ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

17h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

17h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

18h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

18h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

23h ago

More Videos