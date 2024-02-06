Live updates | Israel’s evacuation orders cover 2/3 of the Gaza Strip, leaving Palestinians crammed

Israeli security forces secure the site where policemen examine the body of a Palestinian attacker outside the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the West Bank, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 1:08 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 1:12 am.

Israel’s evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip now cover two-thirds of the territory, or 246 square kilometers (95 square miles), United Nations humanitarian monitors said Tuesday.

More than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people is now crammed into the town of Rafah on the border with Egypt and surrounding areas, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the known Palestinian death toll is at 27,478 people after nearly four months of war. A quarter of Gaza’s residents are now starving and 85% of the population has been driven from their homes, with hundreds of thousands crammed in makeshift tent camps.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shortly after arriving in the kingdom Monday. It’s Blinken’s fifth visit to the Mideast since the war in Gaza broke out on Oct. 7, when Hamas stormed into southern Israel. The assault killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants abducted around 250 others.

Currently:

— An argument over the Middle East conflict leaves a Jewish student hospitalized in Berlin.

— What to know about the situation in the Middle East this week.

The U.S. warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks.

— Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here’s the latest:

The Associated Press





