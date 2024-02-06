Millennial Money: So you got a raise? Here’s what to do with the money

By Chanelle Bessette Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 7:01 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 7:12 am.

Whether it’s a 5% increase or a 20% bump, a pay raise at work is an opportunity to take charge of your financial priorities. A small raise might not seem like much when it’s broken down into a biweekly paycheck, but over time, that difference in income could provide a boost to your lifestyle or be put toward other financial goals.

Whether you decide to pay off debt, pad your safety net, invest, give back, improve your quality of life or treat yourself, a raise is a good time to think about the direction of your financial life.

KEEP AN EYE ON LIFESTYLE CREEP

Many personal finance experts warn against “lifestyle creep,” which is when you begin to spend more as you earn more. Lifestyle creep can take the form of buying more conveniences — like ordering food in more often — or buying more expensive or higher-quality items, like sturdier hiking boots or a better brand of skin care products.

“If you get a raise and use it to buy a new car or a new home or go out every weekend, your rate of spending might surpass your new income,” says Mabel Nuñez, founder of the investing education site Girls on the Money.

Nuñez says that it’s good to reward yourself, but she advises clients to avoid buying more expensive things.

“Think about an expense that’s going to be a one-time purchase or something that’s going to make you better, like traveling somewhere new or taking a cooking class,” Nuñez says. “Don’t spend just for the sake of spending.”

Once you’ve looked at your financial situation, you might find that it’s not in your best interest to increase your spending on nonessentials. But if you’re feeling good about the status of your consumer debt and savings, then you might choose to spend more money on things that will make life more enjoyable.

For example, maybe you’ve been washing dishes by hand because you don’t have a dishwasher or yours is broken. You could put part of your raise toward a new appliance that’s going to save you a lot of time and energy. Or maybe you’ve been driving the same car for the past 20 years or living in a too-small house with your growing family. If you’ve planned for the increased costs, an upgrade that brings you increased functionality and comfort is a raise well-spent.

FOCUS ON HIGH-PRIORITY FINANCIAL GOALS

Liz Carroll, a financial life and wellness coach at Mindful Money Coaches, says that paying off consumer debt with an 8% annual percentage rate or higher should be a top priority, especially if you have more income that you can put toward it.

Beyond debt payoff, Carroll suggests people have a financial safety net of at least a month’s worth of expenses, with the goal of working toward three to six months’ worth. This could be done through regular recurring transfers from your paycheck to your savings account.

“Give your future self a share,” Carroll says. “I tell my clients to be mindful and pause before the quick reaction of, ‘I got a raise, now I can spend money.’ Instead, you should think, ‘What’s in alignment with my values?’”

Investing for retirement is another priority to consider, such as contributing to your 401(k) to earn any matching funds offered by your employer or putting your money in a Roth IRA. You could also consider an index fund, which allows you to invest in a wide range of stocks all at once.

“You want money in savings for an emergency, but anything above that that you don’t need in the next few years could be invested in a conservative way, like an index fund,” Nuñez says. “Learn how to invest it in a smart way, and it’ll get you to the next level of financial life.”

TREAT YOURSELF AND GIVE BACK

Beyond debt, savings and other future financial planning, Carroll says you should feel comfortable celebrating your accomplishments. Just keep in mind that you may want to put up some guardrails around the way you reward yourself so that you can maximize the financial benefits of a raise. Carroll says something that equals 5% of the total raise is a good amount to aim for if you want to treat yourself but are also paying off debt. If you don’t have debt, she says, 10% of the total raise is a good benchmark.

Another thing you may choose to do with your raise is to give back to your community. Whether you donate money to your favorite charity or surprise a loved one with a random act of kindness, it can make you feel good to share your good fortune.

More income means having more resources to achieve your goals. By creating a plan for important financial milestones — as well as for fun splurges — you’ll get the most out of your money.

_________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance site NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Chanelle Bessette is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: cbessette@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @crbessette.

RELATED LINK:

NerdWallet: ​​What is an index and how to invest in one https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-what-is-an-index

Chanelle Bessette Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

6m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

2h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

31m ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

6m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

2h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

13h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

13h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

14h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

19h ago

More Videos