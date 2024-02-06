Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 6, 2024 10:00 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 10:05 am.

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall.

Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after a woman’s family reported they haven’t been in contact with her since November 2023.

Investigators say Deanna, 34, was last seen near Glen and Porter streets, in the Wentworth Street and Cedar Street area of Oshawa on Nov. 5.

She is described as Indigenous, approximately five feet two inches tall, and 105 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

