Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 4:39 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 4:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,957.74, up 85.85 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 43 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $30.01 on 7.6 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $46.74 on 4.7 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $43.13 on 4.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 20 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $130.73 on 4.3 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down 73 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $124.14 on 3.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

TMX Group Ltd. (TSX: X). Finance. Up 56 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $33.95. TMX Group Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of $84.4 million as its revenue rose nine per cent compared with a year earlier. The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said the profit amounted to 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $102.2 million or 37 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $301.5 million, up from $275.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier. TMX Group chief financial officer David Arnold said the revenue growth in the quarter was driven by increases across all of the company’s key business areas.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Energy. Up $4.20, or 5.26 per cent, to $84.07. Precision Drilling Corp. said it earned $146.7 million in its latest quarter, up from a profit of $3.5 million a year earlier, as its revenue edged lower. The company said the profit amounted to $9.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 27 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2022. Revenue for the company’s fourth quarter totalled $506.9 million, down from $510.5 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6,2024.

The Canadian Press

