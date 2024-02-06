New Serbian parliament inaugurated despite reports of election rigging and other irregularities

Dragan Djilas, a former mayor of Belgrade who is one of the leaders of a pro-European coalition arrives prior to a parliament constitutive session in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Serbia's National Assembly held an inaugural session on Tuesday as ruling nationalists ignored widespread reports that parliamentary and municipal elections held in December were marred by vote rigging and other irregularities. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 6:04 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 7:12 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s National Assembly held a tense inaugural session on Tuesday as the ruling nationalists ignored widespread reports that parliamentary and municipal elections held in December were marred by vote rigging and numerous other irregularities.

As the session started, opposition lawmakers gathered around the speaker’s stand, whistling, booing and holding signs that read “You Stole the Elections.” Others held photos of populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with a caption that read “The mafia boss.”

Supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive party displayed a large banner denouncing the opposition.

Opposition lawmakers refused to take the oath together with the ruling party deputies, doing it in front of the main hall instead.

“I think the citizens could see that this is neither a normal parliament, nor was it built on the will of the citizens of Serbia, but on the theft of elections,” said opposition lawmaker Borko Stefanovic.

President of the Serbian Progressive party Milos Vucevic accused the opposition of staging “a performance” which shows they are not patriots.

“They cast a shadow on our country and our people,” Vucevic said and added that the opposition “showed the citizens that for them there is no one homeland, one state.”

The ruling party won 129 seats in the 250-seat assembly in the Dec. 17 vote. The opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition finished a distant second with 65 seats.

A vote-monitoring mission made up of representatives of international rights watchdogs said in a preliminary report issued after the parliamentary and municipal elections that they were “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources.”

Serious irregularities included alleged cases of vote-buying and ballot box stuffing, according to the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the European Parliament.

The European Parliament is set to issue a declaration on the vote on Thursday. Opposition officials said the ruling party was in a hurry to hold the inaugural parliamentary session because the report is expected to include recommendations on next steps.

Vucic, who has been in power since 2012, has dismissed criticism from opponents that his government curbed democratic freedoms while allowing corruption and organized crime to run rampant.

Under Vucic, Serbia is a candidate for EU membership, but the opposition accuses the bloc of turning a blind eye to the country’s democratic shortcomings in return for stability in the Balkan region, still troubled after the wars of the 1990s.

The election did not include a vote for the president, but governing authorities backed by the dominant pro-government media ran the campaign as a referendum on Vucic.

Serbia Against Violence, a pro-EU bloc, includes parties that were behind months of street protests last year triggered by back-to-back mass shootings in May.

Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

6m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

2h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

31m ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

breaking

6m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they are on scene at Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

HAPPENING NOW

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

2h ago

UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early
UK leader Rishi Sunak says King Charles III's cancer was caught early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was “shocked and sad” to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early. Buckingham Palace announced...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

13h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

13h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

14h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

19h ago

More Videos