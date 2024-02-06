Over 300 people are still missing as wildfires in Chile’s deadliest disaster in years are easing

A missing persons sign hangs outside a school after deadly forest fires affected the Villa Independencia neighborhood of Vina del Mar, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Hundreds of people remain missing. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 9:42 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 9:56 am.

VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — More than 300 people were still missing on Tuesday as wildfires that ravaged central Chile for several days and killed 123 people appeared to be burning themselves out.

Authorities were assessing the damage after the fires in Valparaiso, said to be Chile’s deadliest disaster since an earthquake in 2010. Officials have suggested that some could have been intentionally set.

President Gabriel Boric, who visited the region on Tuesday, has said at least 3,000 homes burned as the fires spread quickly in dry weather and strong winds.

The fires began Friday on the mountainous eastern edge of Viña del Mar, a beach resort known for a festival that attracts the best in Latin music. Two other towns, Quilpé and Villa Alemana, also were hit hard.

The Viña del Mar Festival canceled its opening gala as a sign of mourning. Many of the participating singers including Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán and Maná sent messages of solidarity and announced donations.

Chile’s Forensic Medical Service has said many bodies recovered from the fires were in bad condition and difficult to identify, but forensic workers would take samples of genetic material from people reporting missing relatives.

“My parents’ and my sisters’ house burned, and my neighbors — the people who knew me when I was little — died,” said Gabriel Leiva, 46, going through debris in Viña del Mar. He said his neighbors were “family that is not of blood but of the heart.”

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

49m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

16m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

42m ago

