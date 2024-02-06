Pennsylvania governor seeks billions for schools and development in budget that envisions legal weed

Shown is the Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2024 ahead of Gov. Josh Shapiro budget address for the 2024-25 fiscal year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 12:42 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro’s second budget proposes significant increases to education and economic development and would regulate adult use marijuana, while leaning heavily on Pennsylvania’s flush reserves to underwrite his vision.

The Democrat on Tuesday unveiled his budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, in front of a joint session of the House and Senate in the ornate Capitol Rotunda.

Referring to his inaugural spending plan as a “down payment” on his vision for Pennsylvania, Shapiro called on lawmakers to enact his projected $48.3 billion budget to inject more cash into underfunded public schools and attract major industrial and high-tech projects to invigorate a slow-growing economy.

In particular, Shapiro said a hefty $1.1 billion increase to public education would take seriously last year’s court ruling that determined the state needed to better fund its public schools, with a significant portion of that going toward getting poorer schools up to adequacy.

“I know that’s a bold vision, and some will reflexively be opposed, saying, ‘We can’t afford that,’” Shapiro said in a copy of his prepared remarks. “But I would argue we can’t afford not to invest right now.”

The budget would use about $3 billion in reserve cash to balance, with tax collections projected to increase by $1 billion, or 2.2%. Shapiro’s spending request would increase total authorized spending by 7% through the state’s main bank account.

The proposal would hold the line on taxes on income and sales, the state’s two largest sources of income, while public schools, higher education, public transit and human services would absorb much of the increase in spending. The proposal would shrink the state’s cash reserve to $11 billion from $14 billion.

The budget does not call for a tax increase, or require one for at least five years, Shapiro said.

As a new revenue stream, Shapiro is proposing the legalization of adult use marijuana, following suit of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states, like Ohio, New Jersey and New York.

Pennsylvania lags nearly every other state in funding higher education. To bolster students continuing through post-secondary, Shapiro’s budget allots an extra $200 million, or 10%, more for the state’s higher education institutions.

Beyond the continued push for a $15 minimum wage and the additional revenue stream of recreational marijuana, Shapiro is calling for legislators to fund economic development projects to attract major industrial and high tech businesses to cultivate a more dynamic workforce.

“We need to build a more competitive Pennsylvania that starts in our classrooms, runs through our union halls and our small businesses, through our farmlands and our high rises, our college campuses, and leads to a life of opportunity and a retirement with dignity,” Shapiro said in his prepared remarks.

The Associated Press


Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

41m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

3m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

19h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

19h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

19h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

20h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
