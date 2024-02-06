As Poilievre drives the conversation on car theft, Liberals say solutions are coming

Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks about his car theft policy during a news conference at the Port of Montreal on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 1:23 pm.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the Liberal government is heading into an auto-theft summit this week armed with ideas for how to solve the problem.

But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is trying to convince Canadians he already has a plan, complete with a slick social-media campaign responding to anxieties about the growing problem.

Poilievre pitched new measures for the second day in a row in Montreal this morning, a city were police and insurance companies say car theft is exploding.

He says if he forms the next government, he would put millions towards new scanners so border agents can better detect stolen cars in shipping containers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Liberal ministers have given Poilievre credit for the success of his campaign against the consumer carbon price amid cost-of-living concerns.

Poilievre is hammering the government on auto theft days before ministers are set to meet with police and auto manufacturers to discuss solutions.

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

44m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

6m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

