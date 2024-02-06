Poilievre attacks Trudeau over Nazi tumult; Tories abandoning Ukraine, PM retorts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greet supporters after a rally at the Fort York Armoury in Toronto on Friday, September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2024 4:23 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 4:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fending off fresh questions about the controversial Nazi veteran who was invited to the House of Commons last fall. 

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants Trudeau to step down, the same fate that befell former Commons Speaker Anthony Rota. 

Rota resigned after Yaroslav Hunka was invited to — and lauded at — a speech in the House of Commons by Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. 

Media reports now say Trudeau’s office also invited Yaroslav Hunka to a reception in Toronto in Zelenskyy’s honour that same day. 

Hunka, a Ukrainian-Canadian veteran, fought for a voluntary unit created by the Nazis during the Second World War. 

In question period, Poilievre said Trudeau himself called for Rota to step down amid the tumult — and urged him to follow suit. 

“Will he hold himself to the very same standard and admit that he’s not fit for office?” the Conservative leader demanded.

Trudeau tried to turn the tables, well aware of a looming vote on an updated Canada-Ukraine trade agreement the Conservatives have opposed for months.

“He is choosing to not stand with Ukraine, not stand with Ukrainians and not stand with Ukrainian Canadians. Why are they abandoning Ukraine?”

The Prime Minister’s Office says Hunka, who did not attend the reception, was among hundreds of potential invitees who were recommended by diaspora groups like the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

The Russian embassy in Ottawa promptly seized on the controversy, posting a message that appeared to blame Trudeau for the whole affair. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

1h ago

Olivia Chow's motion to speed up RapidTO busway proposals passes at Toronto city council
Olivia Chow's motion to speed up RapidTO busway proposals passes at Toronto city council

Mayor Olivia Chow was hoping to put the "rapid" in RapidTO at city council on Tuesday with a new motion aimed at getting more busways built across the city and speeding up the process. The motion, which...

1m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

3h ago

Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say
Ontario teachers feel unsafe amid rising violence in schools, unions say

After five students were charged with assault following a hallway brawl at Tommy Douglas Secondary School, two different teachers' unions say some of their members feel unsafe going to work. "There...

1h ago

