Raptors’ Scottie Barnes named as NBA All-Star replacement

Scottie Barnes is going to the NBA All-Star Game after all.

The Toronto Raptors’ forward/guard was named as an injury replacement, along with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, on Tuesday.

Congrats to @ScottBarnes561 for being named an NBA All-Star Reserve❗️ pic.twitter.com/odR83wMqrW — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 6, 2024

Barnes and Young were listed as substitutes for Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is slated for Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers.

Barnes was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and is now in his third season in the league, averaging career highs of 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.48 blocks and 1.24 steals in 35.3 minutes.