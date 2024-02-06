Raptors’ Scottie Barnes named as NBA All-Star replacement

Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Sportsnet

Posted February 6, 2024 3:03 pm.

Scottie Barnes is going to the NBA All-Star Game after all.

The Toronto Raptors’ forward/guard was named as an injury replacement, along with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, on Tuesday.

Barnes and Young were listed as substitutes for Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is slated for Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers.

Barnes was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and is now in his third season in the league, averaging career highs of 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.48 blocks and 1.24 steals in 35.3 minutes.

Top Stories

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

1h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store
Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two fires outside a store in Richmond Hill over the weekend, causing around $40,000 in damage. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the...

3h ago

Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters
Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is putting nearly $200 million in new money toward supporting low-income renters and shelters. Ottawa is pouring an additional $99 million...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

5h ago

