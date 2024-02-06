Syria says Israeli airstrikes over Homs have killed and wounded civilians

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

By Albert Aji And Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 10:31 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 10:42 pm.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israeli airstrikes over the central city of Homs and its countryside late Tuesday killed and wounded civilians, the Syrian military said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Syrian state news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official early Wednesday saying the strikes damaged both private and public property, without giving additional details. The Israeli jets reportedly struck the Syrian city and countryside from over the Mediterranean Sea near the Lebanese coastal city of Tripoli.

The strikes come as tensions across the Middle East flare with the Israeli-Hamas war and a drone attack on Sunday that killed three U.S. troops and injured dozens more in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border.

The pro-government Sham FM radio station said the areas struck included the affluent al-Malaab neighborhood and Hamra Street. It said Israel struck farmland in al-Waer, causing fires but no casualties there.

Meanwhile, Britain-based pro-opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Humanitarian Rights said at least nine explosions were heard in Homs and its outskirts, where the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group backing the Syrian government in the ongoing conflict is reportedly present.

The Observatory added that a Syrian woman, man, and child were killed in the strikes and another seven were wounded, adding that ambulances also transported two unknown individuals.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

Israel rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, but it has said that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. It has also targeted members of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria, including a high-ranking general last December.

___

Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

