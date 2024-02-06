The head of FAA pledges to hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety rules

FILE - Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. FAA Administrator Whitaker says the agency will use more people to monitor aircraft manufacturing and hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety regulations. Whitaker is expected to face a barrage of questions Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2024, about FAA oversight of the company since a door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner over Oregon last month. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 5:32 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 5:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says the agency will use more people to monitor aircraft manufacturing and hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety regulations.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is expected to face a barrage of questions Tuesday about FAA oversight of the company since a door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner over Oregon last month.

Separately, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to release a preliminary report on the Jan. 5 incident as early as Tuesday.

Whitaker is scheduled to testify before the House Transportation Committee. Leaders of the committee spelled out questions they want answered, including whether FAA found “persistent quality control lapses” at Boeing before the accident, and any since then.

No Boeing representatives are scheduled to testify.

Boeing and the FAA have been under renewed scrutiny since last month’s incident on an Alaska Airlines Max 9. Criticism of both the company and its regulator go back to deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 of Max 8 jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

The FAA provided excerpts of Whitaker’s written testimony ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. He vowed that FAA will “take appropriate and necessary action” to keep the flying public safe.

Without giving specifics, Whitaker said the FAA will increase staffing to monitor aircraft manufacturing, “and we will consider the full extent of our enforcement authority to ensure Boeing is held accountable for any non-compliance” with regulations.

After the incident on the Alaska jet, the FAA grounded most Max 9s for three weeks until panels called door plugs could be inspected. FAA also said it won’t let Boeing increase the production rate of new Max jets until it is satisfied with the company’s safety procedures.

On Sunday, Boeing, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, disclosed that improperly drilled holes in the window frames will require the company to rework about 50 planes before they can be delivered to airline customers.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

35m ago

Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting
Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around 1:25...

12m ago

Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested
Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a robbery at Whitby GO Station on Monday night, Durham Regional Police said. Officers were called to the GO Station, located in the...

7h ago

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

breaking

35m ago

Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting
Man seriously injured in west end Toronto shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around 1:25...

12m ago

Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested
Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Whitby GO Station, 2 suspects arrested

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed during a robbery at Whitby GO Station on Monday night, Durham Regional Police said. Officers were called to the GO Station, located in the...

7h ago

What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation
What to expect next in 2018 World Junior investigation

LONDON, Ont. - Now that the first court appearance and a press conference by the London Police Service pertaining to the investigation around the 2018 World Junior alleged sexual assault have occurred,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

11h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

11h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

12h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

12h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

17h ago

More Videos