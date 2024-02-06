Tiger King’s Carole Baskin asks Florida Supreme Court to review defamation lawsuit ruling

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” has asked the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court's ruling that said she isn't protected from a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant. (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File) Tampa Bay Times

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 12:42 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” has asked the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s ruling that said she isn’t protected from a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant.

Baskin last week asked the high court to reconsider its earlier denial of her appeal in the defamation case brought by Anne McQueen, a former assistant to her missing husband. A provision of the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution conflicts with the appellate court’s ruling, Baskin said in her filing with the Florida Supreme Court.

The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting video diary entries on YouTube and on a website in 2020, claiming McQueen embezzled money from her and her then-husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances more than two decades ago.

Baskin argued that McQueen’s case was without merit because she was protected by free speech provisions, her entries weren’t defamatory, and McQueen failed to provide proper notice of her intent to sue as required in lawsuits against publications, broadcasters and other media.

A trial judge ruled in favor of Baskin and dismissed the case, saying that Baskin was a “media defendant” and that her statements were protected by free speech provisions under state law.

An appellate court reversed parts of that decision, saying it wasn’t protected speech and that Baskin’s postings and video entries fell short of what is considered a media defendant in the way newspapers and broadcasters are protected.

The “Tiger King” documentary was about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” a former Oklahoma zookeeper. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

Baskin also was a contestant on the show, “Dancing With The Stars” in 2020.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

41m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

2m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead, suspects sought after shooting in Toronto's west end

Police are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end that claimed the life of a young man. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for...

41m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

2m ago

Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court
Trump not immune from prosecution in 2020 election interference case: U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting the former president’s claims that he is immune...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

19h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

19h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

19h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

20h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
More Videos