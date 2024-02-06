Usher announces post-Super Bowl North American tour, ‘Past Present Future’

FILE - Singer Usher sings during a rehersal to honor the late Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 4:40 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 4:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After two years of his popular Las Vegas residency at Park MGM, releasing his first solo album in eight years, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will embark on a North American tour.

The R&B-pop icon will embark on his 24-city “Past Present Future” tour beginning Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. It will hit many major cities in North America before concluding in Chicago at United Center on Oct. 29.

The tour will also hit Baltimore; Boston; Philadelphia; Toronto; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Detroit; Denver; Los Angeles; Oakland, Calif.; Dallas; Austin, Texas; Miami; Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C. and St. Louis.

According to a press release, general ticket sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. A Citi and Verizon presale begins Wednesday. No openers have been announced.

Usher will take on the Super Bowl on Sunday at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. He has performed there once before — as a guest appearance with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am in 2011.

“I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like,” Usher told The Associated Press in a recent interview. In his first Super Bowl performance, he descended from the stadium ceiling to perform “OMG” in Arlington, Texas.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

