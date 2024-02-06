Wagner Group defector reportedly granted temporary residence in Norway but refused full asylum

By The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 10:12 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man who reportedly defected from a high-ranking position in the Wagner Group has been given permission to stay in Norway but was refused permanent asylum, a Norwegian newspaper reported Tuesday.

The lawyer for Andrey Medvedev, Brynjulf Risnes, told Dagbladet that his client was granted temporary residence “due to the security risk involved in sending him back to Russia,” but wasn’t given permanent residence or citizenship.

The Associated Press was unable to contact Risnes on Tuesday.

Medvedev sought asylum in January 2023 after having defected from Wagner and fled to Norway, crossing illegally over the country’s 198-kilometer (123-mile) border with Russia, saying he feared for his life if he were sent back.

Medvedev said he agreed to join the Wagner Group — a private Russian military company known for its brutal tactics — from July to November 2022, but he left after his contract was extended without his consent.

He reportedly told Russian dissident group Gulagu.net that he was ready to tell everything he knew about Wagner and its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said he was willing to testify about any possible war crimes he witnessed, though he denied participating in any himself.

In April 2023, Medvedev was sentenced to 14 days in jail in Norway for disorderly conduct and for carrying an air gun in a public place. Officers had detained Medvedev outside a pub in Oslo following a February bar brawl.

A private military company, Wagner staged with its founder Prigozhin a brief rebellion against the Kremlin and marched on Moscow in June 2022. The mutiny ended with a deal that saw the relocation of Wagner troops to Belarus.

Two months later, Prigozhin and several of his top associates were killed in a plane crash that was widely seen as the Kremlin’s revenge.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

52m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

44m ago

Top Stories

Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end
Man in 20s dead after double shooting in Toronto's west end

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after an overnight double shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Street north of College Street for reports of gunshots around...

52m ago

Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation
Bronte GO Station evacuated, shut down due to police investigation

A police investigation has shut down a station and disrupted train service on the Lakeshore West GO line on Tuesday morning. Halton Regional Police say they were called to Bronte GO Station in Oakville...

0m ago

Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
Country music star Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted...

2h ago

Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall
Durham police searching for missing Oshawa woman last seen in the fall

Police in Durham Region say they are concerned for the safety of a missing woman from Oshawa who was last seen in the fall. Durham police officers responded to a missing person call on Jan. 30 after...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses
'Semi-earthquake feeling' for some residents as Ontario Line construction progresses

As the Ontario Line construction ramps up, so does the disruption. Mark McAllister on the push from the city for Metrolinx to do more for impacted communities. 

16h ago

2:32
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase
How to reverse an agreed upon above guideline rent increase

If a tenant agrees to a rent increase above the provincial cap because the landlord plans to make significant improvements and the promised changes are not made, they can get the increase reversed. Dilshad Burman has more.

16h ago

2:33
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality
Commuters react as fare integration becomes a reality

It's a discount transit advocates have called long overdue. Fare integration will become a reality in Toronto and neighbouring municipalities at the end of February. Tina Yazdani speaks to commuters about the move.

16h ago

2:15
TTC fare integration coming this month
TTC fare integration coming this month

TTC riders will soon be able to hop on multiple transit systems while paying a single fare. Richard Southern with how the program will work and when it will start.

17h ago

1:53
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update
Officials provide Eglinton Crosstown LRT update

We still don't have an opening date, but officials are revealing some of the work that still needs to be done before service can begin on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

22h ago

More Videos