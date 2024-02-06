West African bloc asks Senegal to reverse the presidential election delay that’s caused an uproar

FILE - People shout slogans during a protest against the possibility of President Macky Sall to run for a third term in the presidential elections next year in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, May 12, 2023. West Africa’s regional bloc on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 called for dialogue to resolve the political crisis in Senegal as opposition leaders rejected the decision by the country’s leader to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election over an electoral dispute between parliament and the judiciary. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Chinedu Asadu And Babacar Dione, The Associated Press

Posted February 6, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 2:43 pm.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Authorities in Senegal should hold the presidential election this month as scheduled instead of delaying it by 10 months, West Africa’s regional bloc said Tuesday, as the United Nations human rights office expressed concern about the unprecedented decision in one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

President Macky Sall postponed the Feb. 25 vote, citing an electoral dispute between the parliament and the judiciary regarding some candidacies. Opposition leaders and candidates rejected the decision, calling it a “coup.”

Several opposition lawmakers were blocked from voting on Monday as parliament rescheduled the election for December, prompting outrage and condemnation. Sall’s time in office had been set to end on April 2.

“We are disappointed in my country,” said Moustapha Kane, a teacher in the capital, Dakar, as the unrest of past days appeared to calm. “We used to be a great democracy. Now we are in danger of being the laughingstock of other countries.”

The vote has been surrounded by months of controversies, from deadly clashes that resulted in Sall announcing that he would not seek a third term to the disqualification of two opposition leaders by the highest election authority.

The West Africa bloc known as ECOWAS, which has struggled to contain a surge in coups in the region, encouraged the political class “to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal’s Constitution.”

Senegal’s presidential election has never been postponed. The constitution does empower the Constitutional Council, the highest election authority, to reschedule the vote in certain circumstances including “the death, permanent incapacity or withdrawal” of candidates.

United Nations human rights office spokeswoman Liz Throssell expressed concern about the situation in Senegal and said any decision to postpone elections should be “based on broad-based consultations.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, who chairs the Senate foreign relations committee, said the postponement “puts the country (Senegal) on a dangerous path towards dictatorship, and must not be allowed to stand.”

The crisis comes at a time when the West African bloc is struggling to retain its members. Three coup-hit nations pulled out last week after accusing it of “inhumane” sanctions in response to military takeovers.

The bloc must limit its interference in member nations’ politics or expand its supervisory role, said Oluwole Ojewale, a West and Central Africa analyst with the Africa-focused Institute for Security Studies.

“ECOWAS is inconsistent,” Ojewale said. “It cannot be alert to condemning military coups and threatening intervention while condoning irresponsible political behavior in other contexts.”

___

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

Chinedu Asadu And Babacar Dione, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home
Homicide investigation launched after 2 people found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Richmond Hill home on Monday. Officers were called to a residence in the area of North Lake Road...

0m ago

Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing
Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night. Officers were called to the station...

1h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store
Suspect wanted for allegedly setting fires outside Richmond Hill store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly set two fires outside a store in Richmond Hill over the weekend, causing around $40,000 in damage. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the...

3h ago

Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters
Freeland announces $199 million in support for low-income renters, shelters

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is putting nearly $200 million in new money toward supporting low-income renters and shelters. Ottawa is pouring an additional $99 million...

2h ago

