Two teens, aged 14 and 15, charged in Whitby GO Station stabbing

A police officer is seen in this image at Whitby GO Station on Feb. 5, 2024
A police officer is seen in this image at Whitby GO Station on Feb. 5, 2024. Photo: DRPS/X.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 6, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2024 1:46 pm.

Durham Regional Police have charged two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, after they allegedly robbed and stabbed a male youth at the Whitby GO Station on Monday night.

Officers were called to the station located at 1350 Brock Street South at around 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2024.

Investigators say the victim was confronted by the two suspects in the GO station’s parking garage. A confrontation ensued and police say the victim was stabbed.

The suspects ran from the scene.

“The victim was located by police nearby and taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” a police release states. “The suspects were located by officers a short distance away, and taken into custody without incident.”

Police say the victim and suspects knew each other and call it an “isolated incident” with no further concerns for public safety.

The two teen suspects, both from Whitby, were held in custody for a bail hearing on charges of aggravated assault and possess weapon dangerous to the public.

They also face charges of fail to comply.

